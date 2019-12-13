3.42 RUB
Biden caught in a lie
The President of the United States was caught in a lie in his desire to solve the problem with illegal migration. This was stated by the American entrepreneur Elon Musk.
The founder of SpaceX emphasized: the mass influx of migrants occurred because of 94 executive orders of the administration of the White House.
And the trade union of the Border Guard posted an ironically composed daily schedule of the US President on its page in social network X organization.
Among the important things to do: "got on Forge number one, took a nap", "read the message written in large letters on the teleprompter: "It's all Trump's fault", "expressed horror, took a nap", "woke up, finished work, went to the beach, took a nap". The message was backed up with a photo of a sleeping Biden.
