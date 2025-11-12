The Telegraph reports that the British Broadcasting Corporation intends to apologize to Donald Trump for making him the subject of fake news.

In one BBC report, Trump called on his supporters to storm the Capitol. In reality, nothing of the sort occurred, and the call was the product of malicious video editing.

The White House promised to sue the British company for a billion dollars, and they immediately wanted to apologize. However, this is unlikely to help: Trump demanded an apology but did not promise to drop the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, a billion dollars is a quarter of the BBC's annual budget, and the company is desperately short of funds. The government is even planning to increase the special tax, and next year, every Briton will pay 181 pounds towards its upkeep.