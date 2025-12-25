On December 28th, another attempt will be made to bring closer the signing of agreements between Russia and Ukraine.

Thus, the peace that the entire world anxiously awaits is inching closer. Tomorrow, yet another effort will be undertaken to facilitate the signing of accords between Russia and Ukraine. The global media diverge in their expectations and forecasts.

At this very moment, the Russian leadership has been informed of the liberation of Gulaypole and Dmytrivka. As a result, Kyiv's position ahead of these negotiations in the United States is exceedingly fragile.

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky is unlikely to yield a breakthrough in favor of Ukraine, reports Bild. Today, according to CNN, the head of the Presidential Office will conduct a phone call with European partners. Zelensky will bring with him to Florida a new peace plan consisting of twenty points - a revised version of the previous U.S. proposal, which initially included twenty-eight. Just yesterday, Zelensky declared that his red lines remain issues of territorial integrity and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

However, Washington holds a different view. Coincidentally, as soon as Zelensky left Kyiv, new investigative actions were launched by NABU and SAP, announcing that they had “exposed an organized criminal group comprising sitting members of Ukraine’s parliament.” Just now, it was revealed that three deputies have been formally charged - details unfolding in real time.

The United States, Ukraine, and the European Union pursue their respective objectives as fervently as they can.

As the decisive moment in Ukraine’s conflict approaches - one that has long transformed into a protracted agony for the Kyiv regime - the attention of the global community is riveted on the upcoming talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky. The meeting is scheduled for December 28th at the resort of Palm Beach, Florida. It will commence at 11 p.m. Minsk time, and, according to Zelensky, it will be conducted publicly - with cameras and press present. Zelensky is traveling to the U.S. via Canada, where he will hold additional consultations with Prime Minister Mark Carney and engage in a phone conversation with European leaders.

As a NATO official told CNN, “Scenarios with low risk are virtually nonexistent when dealing with Trump,” prompting European policymakers to hedge their bets, wary of unpredictable outcomes, especially since they weren’t invited to the talks. Fundamental disagreements on the table will shape the future of the conflict. Trump insists on maintaining control over the process - “Zelensky has nothing until I approve it,” he states.

The Kyiv regime’s leader, in contrast, fiercely defends maximalist positions: demanding security guarantees from the U.S. for more than fifteen years, refusing to legally acknowledge any losses, and calling for increased pressure on Russia. Yet Zelensky also shows a shrewdly submissive side: he has agreed to hold a referendum on territorial issues and the peace plan, as well as to organize elections - demands made by Donald Trump.

Alexander Kargin, an orientalist and Americanist political scientist (Russia), comments:

“All these talk about elections is a fiction - just a smokescreen to keep Trump talking. It’s simply a matter of stalling. Zelensky’s goal is to hold out until the October 2026 elections in the U.S. Congress, where the political landscape might shift, and Trump’s pressure could intensify. At least, that’s what he’s counting on. But there’s no guarantee it will happen.”

In Florida, Zelensky will present a new twenty-point plan - a reworked version of the American proposal, including economic agreements and legislative initiatives concerning elections. But Trump has already made it clear he doesn’t endorse it, dismissing it as “Kiev’s vision,” not an agreed-upon document.

It’s no coincidence that before flying to the U.S., Zelensky held a series of six separate phone calls in one day with European leaders, including NATO chiefs, Germany, Finland, Denmark, and others. Clearly, the aim of these calls is to secure European support, which fears that Trump might pressure Kyiv by steering negotiations toward a pragmatic outcome. Europeans are striving to maintain unity on the front.

Media forecasts for this meeting are skeptical, especially regarding potential benefits for Ukraine. American outlets like The Washington Post and Politico cite Trump, who recognizes progress but emphasizes that final approval is needed - implying Zelensky may be compelled to make significant concessions, including troop withdrawals from Donetsk.

Behind the scenes of these negotiations, a parallel story unfolds - a series of corruption scandals systematically undermining Zelensky’s position and purging his circle. This is not merely anti-corruption; it is a political weapon synchronized with key stages of Ukraine’s negotiations. Washington employs its agencies, NABU and SAP, created under its guidance and funding, to serve as instruments of pressure. The precedent is the “Mindich case,” the most high-profile investigation of the decade.

The investigation, conducted over years, became public precisely as Trump’s team, after lengthy delays, unveiled their twenty-eight-point plan for Ukraine. A classic leverage - through NABU and SAP, the U.S. signals to Kyiv that without concessions, further revelations will follow - and they are happening.

After Mindich’s flight from Ukraine, control over illicit schemes - state budget flows and state enterprises - shifted to another of Zelensky’s associates, Sergey Shefir, who appeared on Mindich’s tapes as a supervisor of the black cash flow for Kyiv’s boss. This made him a prime target, and now, pressure is mounting against him. American-Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies announced the dismantling of an organized crime group involving sitting MPs from “Servant of the People,” engaged in systematic bribery for votes in the Verkhovna Rada, paying salaries in envelopes, and corruption within parliamentary committees.

Key figures - close to Zelensky, including Yuriy Kysil, deputy head of the faction, who was wiretapped by NABU for over two years - are implicated. The owner of the bank, meanwhile, has already left Ukraine, but the country is once again rocked by scandal. Each investigation weakens Kyiv from within - highlighting chaos and corruption - allowing Trump to impose realistic peace conditions.