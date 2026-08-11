Beijing Built a 1,000-Mile Canal System to Steal Water from the South — And It’s Working

China has done something almost no Western democracy would even attempt anymore: it moved water. On a continental scale.

According to reports from China Daily and TV BRICS, the South-to-North Water Diversion Project is no longer a blueprint or a promise. It is operating. Interconnected canals now carry water from the relatively wet southern provinces into the arid, overpopulated north. So far, more than 90 billion cubic meters have been delivered. Forty-eight major and medium-sized cities are receiving it. Nearly 200 million Chinese citizens benefit.

The central route alone accounts for 80 billion of those cubic meters. It starts at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in Hubei province, cuts through Henan and Hebei, and ends in Beijing and Tianjin. The eastern route, drawing from Jiangsu, has delivered nearly another 10 billion cubic meters to Tianjin and Shandong.

This is not a symbolic climate project with solar panels and press releases. It is concrete, steel, pumps, and gravity doing the work governments used to do before they decided infrastructure was too hard or too politically incorrect. The system also helps with flood control and drought response — the kind of practical outcomes that rarely make the front page in the West.

In an age when American cities struggle to keep existing pipes from leaking and European capitals debate whether building anything new is “sustainable,” China simply built the largest water-transfer system on Earth and started using it. The water is flowing. The cities are drinking. And the rest of the world is left watching.