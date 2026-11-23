On November 23, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Belarus, Güçlü Cem Işık, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The two sides highlighted the traditionally friendly nature of Belarusian-Turkish relations, noting the upcoming 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Minsk and Ankara, which will be marked in March 2027.

"The parties discussed joint events planned for 2027, including initiatives related to trade and economic cooperation, with a particular focus on the implementation of investment projects," the Foreign Ministry’s press service stated.

The diplomats also exchanged views on cooperation within multilateral forums and discussed current issues on the international agenda.