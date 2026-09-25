Belarus' Foreign Minister Discusses Opening Embassy and Visa-Free Travel with North Korea

Belarus is continuing work on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit. The Belarusian Foreign Minister held a series of bilateral meetings.

During talks with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the DPRK, the parties discussed the opening of a Belarusian embassy in Pyongyang, trade and economic cooperation, and the preparation of a mutual visa-waiver agreement for the citizens of both countries.

The diplomats highlighted the qualitatively new level of relations, underpinned by the official visit of Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko to the DPRK in March 2026.

Maxim Ryzhenkov also met with his Cuban counterpart. The Belarusian side reaffirmed its unwavering support for the fraternal people and expressed serious concern regarding the situation surrounding Cuba.

The Belarusian Foreign Minister pledged that Minsk would continue providing humanitarian support to Havana. In September, another shipment of humanitarian aid—including powdered milk and medicines—was delivered to the island.

The Belarusian diplomat also gave interviews to the Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS, outlining Belarus's positions on key international matters and its cooperation with the UN system organizations.