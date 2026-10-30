Belarus has traditionally advocated de-escalation and peaceful solutions to conflicts. A period of silence has now been in effect for more than 80 hours in the Kherson region, where a humanitarian operation is underway to evacuate residents of Oleshky.

The operation is proceeding in line with agreements between Russia and Ukraine. US First Lady Melania Trump, who also helped mediate the mission, noted that the arrangements were being followed.

Belarus is serving as a guarantor of safety, helping the parties reach agreement and protect civilian lives.

The humanitarian mission in Oleshky concluded without incident, and both sides praised its organisation. Residents received tens of tonnes of food, hygiene products, medicines and fuel for generators.

For those wishing to leave the city, 25 buses with a capacity of 750 passengers were provided. The buses have reached Armyansk, where passengers will continue to their destinations. Some will travel to Anapa and fly from there to Gomel.

Evacuation from Oleshky completed

People who chose to travel to Ukraine via Belarus and reunite with their families will fly to Gomel from Anapa. All Oleshky residents had the option to leave. Humanitarian supplies—including food, hygiene products, generator fuel and other essentials requested by residents—were delivered for those who chose to stay, most of them elderly.

“Soon we’ll be in Ukraine. Everyone will be met in Chernihiv Region. First, we’ll receive them, then take them to hospital. If they need anything else, we’ll help take them to relatives anywhere in Ukraine,” said Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner.

“‘Humanitarian catastrophe’ is the diplomatic way to describe Oleshky. The people themselves call it hell. They had no electricity, water, food or medicine, and couldn’t even bury their dead properly. They are bewildered, and at last they feel real support. That brings tears to their eyes. They had nowhere to run: mines surrounded the area, while drones constantly flew overhead.”

Yana Lantratova, Russia’s human rights commissioner, said she had been especially worried about a family with seven children who had remained in Oleshky.

“We were concerned for their lives and health. They decided to leave for a safer place—Skadovsk, for now. We’ve become friends with the children and have already arranged to see them again soon. It’s a very joyful moment. Everyone who wanted to go to Russia is travelling to Russia, and everyone who wanted to go to Ukraine is travelling to Ukraine. Everything has been organised, and neither side has raised any concerns,” she said.

A path towards peace

Preparations for the mission began in May, with every detail planned in strict secrecy. The first reports appeared in US media early this week. They also described Belarus’s role: meetings would take place on Belarusian territory, the operation would begin there, and people would travel through Belarus to Gomel before continuing to Ukraine.

Residents of Oleshky described Belarus’s involvement in the humanitarian mission as “truly brotherly assistance.”

More than 700 people were evacuated. Transport included specialist vehicles for people who were bedridden. Nine additional ambulances were assigned, along with separate transport for residents who could not leave their animals behind. Carriers and food were provided for the pets.

“Humanitarian aid was put together based on the needs people told us about. Anyone who wants to leave the area will have that opportunity. I’m grateful to my colleague that all the arrangements were respected and the period of silence was maintained,” Lantratova said.

“Today we are carrying out another stage of the humanitarian mission we agreed on together with Yana Valeryevna. Neither side violated the period of silence—not once. I want to point out that this is the first time since 2022 that a truce has been maintained across such a large section of the front for so long,” Lubinets said.

Maintaining the ceasefire was key to the operation

The period of silence in the Kherson region was declared to enable the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. No incidents have been reported. Lubinets said neither side had violated the arrangement. It is the first time since 2022 that Russia and Ukraine have maintained such a long period of silence across a large section of the front in the Kherson direction.

The humanitarian truce came into effect on October 27 at 4 a.m. Moscow time and is scheduled to end on November 1 at 11:59 p.m., according to the latest information. People are waiting for buses to take them to Gomel.

Residents of Oleshky have repeatedly said they hope the same kind of coordinated effort can be carried out in other communities where people are still waiting for help.