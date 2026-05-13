Belarus initiates efforts to improve fight against international terrorism within SCO

Belarus has initiated efforts to improve the fight against international terrorism within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The proposal was voiced by Alexander Volfovich in Bishkek, where our delegation participated in a meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the SCO member states. The head of the Belarusian delegation emphasized the rapid and negative developments in the global situation and the need to build a new system of international and regional security. Among the proposals are strengthening cooperation in the field of international information security, as well as exchanging experience.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"We are a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Belarus has been experiencing political pressure and fairly harsh economic sanctions for several years now. We see a military presence near our borders, a fairly active military presence. We have our own perspective and experience on all these issues. It was reported that we are ready to openly share our developments in this area with all SCO members. Naturally, we are also interested in the experience of other states in all these areas."