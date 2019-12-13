PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus continues to exchange information with EU in field of nuclear safety

How Belarus continues to exchange information with the EU in the field of nuclear safety, said Olga Lugovskaya, head of Gosatomnadzor, reports BELTA.

"We used to actively cooperate with the Western European Nuclear Regulators Association (WENRA) and the European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group (ENSREG), our country represented by Gosatomnadzor is an observer in these regional associations of regulatory bodies. Today, formally, our interaction with them has not been stopped, but we are not invited to events. This is due to the geopolitical situation. We work within the framework of conventions, we are quite satisfied with it at the moment," said Olga Lugovskaia.

According to her, Belarus receives information about the state of nuclear and radiation facilities in the territories of the EU countries through the IAEA. "All the tools are working. We also receive information about the state of such facilities in Lithuania, about the decommissioning of Ignalina NPP. Recently, the Lithuanian side sent a report on the environmental impact of the burial site at the Ignalina NPP site through the Ministry of Natural Resources. So there is interaction. If earlier it was in the framework of direct contacts, now it is mainly through the IAEA and conventions," said the head of Gosatomnadzor.

