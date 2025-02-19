The Embassy of Belarus in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has delivered gifts on behalf of the President, including several units of agricultural machinery. These tractors, model 1025, are a first for Pakistan. Local experts believe they could mark a real breakthrough for the market.

"Not all Pakistanis know about Belarus", but everyone knows the tractor with the name "Belarus". Positive mood, smiles, and sentimental videos – that's all about friendship.

Under the hot sun of Pakistan, where it is 21 degrees Celsius, two Belarusian tractors, model MTZ 1025, gleam. Over a hundred horsepower – this is a novelty for Pakistani farmers.

"We have launched the "Green Pakistan" initiative - a large-scale agricultural project, and we need powerful tractors. Belarusian tractors can serve us well and will be comfortable for drivers. I believe that these tractors are a turning point for Pakistan's agricultural sector, and we are very grateful to the leadership of Belarus and the President. We are confident that we will have years of fruitful cooperation," said Shahid Nazir, General Director of Green Pakistan Initiative.

The "Green Pakistan" initiative is an ambitious project of local authorities, aimed at a revolutionary agricultural development. One of the key missions is the food security of Pakistan.

"Three days that changed much in the relationship between Minsk and Islamabad – on November 25, the President of Belarus arrived on an official visit. Alexander Lukashenko and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic, Shehbaz Sharif, began negotiating already at the ramp, and it becomes clear that we are very serious."

Alexander Lukashenko's visit was literally under the slogan "no taboo topics." Of course, special attention was given to global security.

"In the world, journalists know this well, especially the Prime Minister, there are terrible changes that haven't happened in the last few centuries. The world is very turbulent, changing every day. And at this difficult time, only those countries that are united will survive. And the peoples of these countries will be concerned for the future of their country and their state," said Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko continued the topic by outlining his vision of the geopolitical restructuring of the world.

