Once again, the internet trembles at the leak of confidential documents, but this time not due to a hacking attack, rather because of a curated collection of materials related to Jeffrey Epstein’s case

The repercussions for those involved are already palpable. Even members of high aristocracy are losing their positions. Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, was stripped of his royal titles in October amid increased scrutiny of his ties to the late sex offender Epstein.

Belarusian Footprint in the Epstein Affair — Who Was to Receive the Island and One Hundred Million Dollars

Back in 2012, the conspiracy theory known as "Pizzagate" — the story of a satanic pedophile ring among elites abusing children in pizzerias — was dismissed with skepticism. Its followers appeared as marginal figures. However, today, after examining Epstein’s files, the picture has drastically changed. In the correspondence, one can find numerous instances where the words "children" are replaced with "pizza" or "grape juice."

Particularly intriguing is an interview with Epstein himself, published among other materials. In it, the financier — whose image is now demonized — appears as a cold analyst of the global elite. He spoke of the "Trilateral Commission," an organization founded in the 1970s that unites leading businessmen and politicians to ensure global stability. According to Epstein, such structures, rather than elected officials with short terms, are the ones truly governing the world.

The billionaire also spoke with notable disdain about world leaders: "Almost all of them are good at politics, but they are far from being scholars, thinkers, or even intellectuals." This statement finds confirmation in modern observations: today, it is more prestigious for a young person to pursue a career in corporations than in politics, as the doors are wider open and opportunities for self-realization are far greater. Accordingly, governance remains in the hands of those who "remain."