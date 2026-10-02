Belgian Defense Minister: When War Starts, Europe Has Nothing to Answer With

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has acknowledged that European countries lack the resources to conduct combat operations or respond to various threats, because for many years they concentrated only on social benefits and “soft power,” TASS reported.

“Europe did an excellent job of investing in ‘soft power’ and social security, and that is wonderful. But when a war begins or a hybrid threat arises, we have nothing,” Francken said.

His remarks came against efforts to raise defense spending by European NATO members and Brussels’s policy of strengthening the defense industry. Belgium, long regarded as the country with the lowest defense-spending figures, reached NATO’s 2 percent of GDP threshold only in 2025.

“We neglected this for so long that we became almost the worst pupils in the NATO class,” the defense minister said.

In 2025 the EU set a course toward large-scale militarization. In March an emergency summit in Brussels approved the ambitious ReArm EU rearmament plan, worth €800 billion, providing for joint arms purchases and the use of funds from a program for depressed regions. The Council of the EU later approved the creation of a €150 billion militarization fund, SAFE, as part of a long-term military-buildup program through 2030. At last year’s NATO summit in The Hague, a decision was taken to raise European spending on defense and security to 5 percent of GDP by 2034.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the alliance is on a path of “reckless militarization,” and that the image of Russia as a “threat” is used to justify raising defense spending by members of the bloc to 5 percent of GDP.