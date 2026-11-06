Belgium Grants Police Simplified Access to Homes of Illegal Migrants

The Belgian Parliament has approved a controversial law that grants police simplified access to the homes of suspected illegal migrants facing deportation. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Reuters news agency.

The measure is part of a broader initiative by Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s center-right coalition to curb migration and increase the number of expulsions for individuals who have been denied the right to remain in the country.

The bill has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups and legal experts, who argue that allowing police to enter private residences to enforce immigration laws risks undermining constitutional rights and privacy protections.

On the evening of November 4, approximately 3,000 people formed a human chain around the Palace of Justice in Brussels to protest the legislation. According to Belgian media, more than 50 other demonstrations and gatherings took place in cities across the country.