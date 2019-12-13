3.42 RUB
Belarusian doctors in Syria assist almost 3 thousand patients
Belarusian doctors have helped almost 3 thousand patients in Syria, BelTA informs, referring to the Ministry of Defense.
Medical detachment of special assignment from Belarus continues its work in the Syrian Aleppo. Almost 3 thousand patients have been provided with qualified medical care during the mission of Belarusian medics. Doctors point out that many patients have neglected forms of chronic diseases. People were unable to be examined for a long time and to get timely medical care. Syrians with the consequences of injuries and wounds sustained during the armed conflict also turn to doctors.
