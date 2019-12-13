Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses condolences to families and friends of killed Russian diplomats in terrorist attack in Kabul

According to the latest data, 8 people were killed and 15 injured in a terrorist attack in Kabul. Two members of the Russian diplomatic mission were killed. A suicide bomber detonated a body-hidden bomb at the gate of the Russian Embassy, where people were waiting to get inside. There is footage taken in the first seconds after the explosion.



The terrorist was later shot by the guards.



Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences to the families and friends of the dead Russian colleagues. The perpetrators of the mass murder are not yet known - no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.



