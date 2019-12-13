3.39 RUB
Belousov presented as candidate for post of Russian Defense Minister
Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been nominated for consideration to the Federation Council as a candidate for the post of Defense Minister, informed the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. This is reported by RIA Novosti.
Peskov noted that this decision was announced during the meeting. It is planned that the Federation Council will discuss the appointments at an additional meeting on May 14, including candidates for senior positions in the security agencies and the Foreign Ministry.
Sergei Shoigu, who previously served as Defense Minister and was appointed Secretary of the Russian Security Council, will continue to work in a field he knows well. According to Peskov, Shoigu will oversee the work of the Federal Military-Technical Cooperation Service and will be deputy president in the commission on the military-industrial complex. Peskov emphasized that Shoigu will act in cooperation with his previous colleagues and partners.
