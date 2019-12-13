Belousov presented as candidate for post of Russian Defense Minister

Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been nominated for consideration to the Federation Council as a candidate for the post of Defense Minister, informed the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

Peskov noted that this decision was announced during the meeting. It is planned that the Federation Council will discuss the appointments at an additional meeting on May 14, including candidates for senior positions in the security agencies and the Foreign Ministry.