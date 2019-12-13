The U.S. administration rejected the demands of Republicans to exclude from the bill with military aid to Tel Aviv funding for Kiev. The White House earlier requested from the Congress additional funding in the field of national security for 106 billion, of which more than 14 billion is supposed to allocate to Israel and about 61 billion - Ukraine. Republicans say the aid packages should be considered separately.
A White House spokeswoman accused the congressmen of politicizing the issue, saying that supporting Israel and protecting Ukraine are U.S. national security issues, and demanding offsetting funds for those issues would violate the normal bipartisan process and could have devastating consequences for U.S. security and alliances.