On 13 July, the German Ambassador to Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was informed of Berlin’s participation in Ukrainian strikes on civilian infrastructure in Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the German diplomat was warned about the unacceptability of Germany’s growing support for the Kyiv regime. This includes the conclusion of military and military-technical agreements, direct arms supplies, and the organisation of joint enterprises to create means of attack on peaceful objects in Russia — including reconnaissance and strike drones, anti-aircraft missiles, and rocket munitions used against civilian infrastructure.

The Russian side also expressed to the ambassador the unacceptability of Germany’s attempts to dictate to third countries, including official representatives of China, how and in what format they should build relations with Russia.

During the meeting, the German ambassador was told that the information and communication activities of the German “agitprop” cause historically conditioned rejection and indignation among the widest layers of the Russian population.