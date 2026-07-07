Berlin to Launch around 1,200 Military Satellites

Germany plans using space for military purposes. The Germans will launch up to 1,200 reconnaissance satellites, Bild reports.

According to Bundeswehr representatives, this large-scale project will improve military communications and strategic intelligence systems. As part of this initiative, the German government is prepared to invest at least €35 billion by 2030.

The German Defense Ministry and aerospace industry are already developing the technical parameters of the future system. The first satellites will be launched into orbit no earlier than 2029. If successful, Germany will have the second-largest satellite constellation in the world, after the American company SpaceX.