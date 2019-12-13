The events in Georgia are an example of a strategic mistake. A Ukrainian trace appeared there as well. Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili promised not to allow Ukraine to open the second front. The politician confirmed that he was aware of the arrival in the country of several dozen fighters from Ukraine and warned: "Let you have no illusions and expectations that something will happen here." The politician also commented on the decision of the authorities to revoke the law on foreign agents.

Irakli Garibashvili: "The instigators had an aim to cause chaos, to perpetuate instability, unrest. They could have killed several young people for their own purposes. We said that with this step we were concerned about the most important thing for all of us - the stability of our country, the peace."

And today in Georgia, they have no doubt that in the fall of 2021, the West was ready to stage a coup and take the country into war. He advised the Ukrainian authorities to first take care of themselves and their country.

Irakli Garibashvili: "You mentioned Zelenski's address. When a person who is at war finds time and responds to a destructive action carried out by several thousands of people here, this is direct proof that he is involved, he is motivated so that something happened here too".

Prime Minister of Georgia promised not to allow the opening of the second front for Ukraine