Refugees from Ukraine are forced to participate in rallies and flash mobs. A sad story of hostages of circumstances was shared with the Russian-speaking cab driver in Germany. The man said that Ukrainians themselves, fearing for their relatives who remained in the country, could not tell it on camera. He said that women upon arrival to the refugee camp began to be persuaded by Ukrainian propagandists to travel to major cities for protests.



According to the cab driver, the refugees were threatened. They said that if they did not do as they were told, their data would be sent to Ukraine, after which the Ukrainian security service may come to their relatives.



