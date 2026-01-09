3.68 BYN
Bild: "Oreshnik" is one of the most dangerous weapons in the world
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Russian "Oreshnik" missile system is one of the most dangerous weapons in the world, Gerhard Mangott, professor of international relations at the University of Innsbruck, told Bild. This was reported by RIA Novosti.
"This is the most dangerous weapon that (Russian President - editor's note) Putin has used in this conflict so far, and one of the most dangerous in the world," he said.
The professor added that the potential danger of this missile system is much greater, as the "Oreshnik" reaches speeds of over 12,000 km/h, is "practically impossible to intercept" by air defense systems, and can carry nuclear warheads.