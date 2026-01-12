Bill to Annex Greenland Introduced in US Congress

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/beb058a4-3bf1-4b96-8c96-1c850ec78f89/conversions/77b6eeb8-1c21-4fbd-b03c-416ed9064cbe-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/beb058a4-3bf1-4b96-8c96-1c850ec78f89/conversions/77b6eeb8-1c21-4fbd-b03c-416ed9064cbe-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/beb058a4-3bf1-4b96-8c96-1c850ec78f89/conversions/77b6eeb8-1c21-4fbd-b03c-416ed9064cbe-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/beb058a4-3bf1-4b96-8c96-1c850ec78f89/conversions/77b6eeb8-1c21-4fbd-b03c-416ed9064cbe-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

US Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced a bill in the US legislature seeking to authorize the annexation of Greenland and its eventual admission as a US state.

The initiative authorizes Trump to take the necessary steps to annex the island to the United States, but requires him to submit a report to the Capitol on the necessary legislative changes to admit the island.

As the congressman clarified, whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping routes and the security architecture that protects the United States.