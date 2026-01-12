3.70 BYN
Bill to Annex Greenland Introduced in US Congress
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced a bill in the US legislature seeking to authorize the annexation of Greenland and its eventual admission as a US state.
The initiative authorizes Trump to take the necessary steps to annex the island to the United States, but requires him to submit a report to the Capitol on the necessary legislative changes to admit the island.
As the congressman clarified, whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping routes and the security architecture that protects the United States.
The American president has stated that the US will gain control of the island "one way or another," otherwise, Trump believes, China or Russia will lay claim to Greenland.