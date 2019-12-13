While the States at the official level - are trying to hush up the scandal with biolaboratories - hype has risen - in their own media. Former member of the US House of Representatives Tulsi Gabbard on the air of FOX News criticized the authorities of her country for concealing the fact of existence of secret biological objects on the territory of Ukraine. The politician was especially indignant that the U.S. did not even try to liquidate them. She said that the bio-weapons laboratories should be shut down not only in Ukraine but all over the world.



Earlier, the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation accused Kiev of creating a network of 30 biological laboratories at the request of the United States. According to the evidence obtained, experiments with plague and anthrax pathogens were carried out, in particular, in the Lvov bio-lab. After this, China urged the U.S. to disclose information about bio-laboratories in Ukraine. Beijing repeated its demand at UN Security Council meeting on biological programs in Ukraine. So far, there has been no sensible answer. Representatives of Washington assure that the laboratories have NOT been used to create weapons, but they have not provided documents to prove it.



