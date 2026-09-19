Blackout in Cuba: Island's Power Grid Fails
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Cuba's national power grid has completely failed. This marks the eighth blackout since the beginning of the year.
Homes, hospitals, and businesses have been left without electricity. Emergency protocols to restore power supplies have been activated. No specific timeline has been announced yet for the full restoration of power to consumers.
The "Island of Freedom" has been facing energy supply difficulties since US authorities implemented measures to blockade oil shipments in early 2026.