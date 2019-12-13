Middle East: Waiting for Bad Turn of Events Is Excessive Optimism, It Could Be Catastrophic



The southeastern part of the Mediterranean, on the shores of which Israel and the Gaza Strip lie, should be renamed the Second Red Sea: if you add up the number of corpses on both sides of the conflict, it is about 10,000 – with eight times as many Palestinians killed as Israelis. And people continue to die every minute: from among the Jews, it is now mainly IDF soldiers, on the Arab side - a number of Hamas fighters and many times more civilians. In principle, the Israelis do not hide the fact that the so-called "collateral damage" will not prevent them from increasing the intensity of strikes.



Israeli journalist: The press secretary was identified, his details were exposed, and he was told bluntly that soon your head would fall silent. As well as your relatives and everyone who will be close to you, including foreign correspondents, who at this moment poke in microphones to you.

In the Gaza Strip, 29,000 buildings have already been destroyed: the northern part of the agglomeration is being razed to the ground by the Israelis so that they could safely carry out a ground operation there - shooting piles of construction debris are less dangerous to tanks than shooting the skeletons of houses. The IDF is cautious with definitions: either the ground operation has begun or it has not - the army prefers to use the phrase "expanding the scope of the operation." The Israelis entered the territory of the Gaza Strip, but stopped one and a half kilometers from the border - only reconnaissance groups are allowed to enter the buildings that have not been completely destroyed. For the past two nights, Gaza has been bombed with particular ferocity – the news that reached from there, despite the shutdown of the Internet, showed that it was now a real hell. Newspapers write that nerve gas is going to be injected into the underground tunnels of Hamas and that the US special forces "Delta" are allegedly making final preparations for this: there are serious doubts about this, since combat gases are prohibited by international conventions.



Destroying the north of the region, the IDF calls on the residents of the Gaza Strip to move to the south: there is no particular point in this - there is no salvation from missiles either here or there. Here are the last minutes of the lives of the doctors from the Arab hospital - the camera indifferently captures their panic, and then their dead bodies: the doctors were not protected by their own status or the status of the institution where they worked:

