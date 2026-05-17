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The world is running out of oil. Just three months ago, the possibility of a global oil shortage seemed unlikely, but with each passing day, as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, it becomes increasingly real.

OilPrice.com, a leading industry analytics portal, is sounding the alarm. The global economy is rapidly approaching a major catastrophe. According to the International Energy Agency and leading financial institutions such as JP Morgan, commercial fuel reserves in developed countries are depleting at a record rate and will reach critical levels by next month.