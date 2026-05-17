3.81 BYN
2.75 BYN
3.20 BYN
Blockade of Strait of Hormuz Leads to Global Oil Shortage
The world is running out of oil. Just three months ago, the possibility of a global oil shortage seemed unlikely, but with each passing day, as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, it becomes increasingly real.
OilPrice.com, a leading industry analytics portal, is sounding the alarm. The global economy is rapidly approaching a major catastrophe. According to the International Energy Agency and leading financial institutions such as JP Morgan, commercial fuel reserves in developed countries are depleting at a record rate and will reach critical levels by next month.
Wall Street Journal experts conclude that an uncontrollable shortage will inevitably lead to an uncontrollable price surge and the paralysis of Western industry. The expert community emphasizes that the only way out of this protracted nosedive is an immediate end to Washington's military adventure and the achievement of firm peace agreements.