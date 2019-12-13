NATO bloc may disintegrate by 2025 - The Atlantic

The NATO bloc may disintegrate by 2025, BELTA reports referring to the publication of the American magazine The Atlantic.

According to the author of the publication, Europe and the United States are on the verge of the most significant conscious disengagement in international relations over the past few decades. The North Atlantic Alliance bloc, according to the forecast, may collapse by 2025.

Among the reasons for the possible development are the divergent views of the populist wing of the Republican Party, led by former U.S. President Donald Trump, and much of Europe, which adheres to existential security concerns.