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Bloomberg: Arms prices in Europe rise by more than 50% in two years
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The appetites of the Western military-industrial complex are draining NATO countries' budgets. Rising defense spending in Europe has triggered an unprecedented surge in arms prices.
Over the past two years, the value of military contracts has climbed by more than 50%, according to Bloomberg. The rising cost of weapons is effectively disrupting the alliance's plans to modernize its armies.
The situation is exacerbated by promises to supply Ukraine, which the U.S. has abandoned and is now forcing Europe to buy its military-industrial products for these purposes.
As a result, the EU's accelerated militarization is resulting in superprofits for arms corporations and leaving Europe with budget deficits and half-empty warehouses.