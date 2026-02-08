Watch onlineTV Programm
Bloomberg: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer May Resign Within a Week

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer may resign as early as this week, Bloomberg reports. The scandal surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States has sparked the resignation. He was previously accused of being friends with Epstein.

According to the agency, some Labour MPs are surprised that Starmer is still in office, even though he sanctioned Mandelson's appointment.

Downing Street staff are allegedly privately urging members of the government to push the prime minister to resign or to resign from the cabinet themselves in order to provoke his resignation.

