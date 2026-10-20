Bloomberg: Europe forced to return to coal-fired power generation

Europe, having spent decades and trillions of euros on its climate agenda, is being forced to return to coal-fired power generation, reports Bloomberg.

This shift has been triggered by a catastrophic surge in energy costs. On the continent, the exchange price for natural gas has climbed above $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters—the first time it has reached such a level since 2022. This spike in the gas market has completely altered the economics of power plants, turning the burning of coal into a highly profitable business.

In Germany, the profitability metric for power generation using lignite (brown coal) has jumped to 64 euros per MWh, whereas just a year ago it stood at zero. Similarly, the operation of coal-fired thermal power plants has shifted from a loss-making position to a solid profit.