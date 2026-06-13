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Bloomberg: Europe is urgently preparing for US troop reductions
Text by:Editorial office news.by
European NATO allies are urgently preparing for a radical reduction in the American military presence.
According to Bloomberg, Washington intends to sharply reduce the volume of financial resources, heavy equipment, and personnel previously planned to be deployed to Europe in the event of a full-scale war or global crisis.
According to insiders, European capitals will have to independently find replacements for critical American technologies in the areas of air defense, aerial refueling, strategic transport, and satellite communications.
EU defense ministers are already holding closed meetings, attempting to understand the scale of the arms shortage and close the gaps in collective security.