Bloomberg: Europe is urgently preparing for US troop reductions

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56c4cff8-ff1e-48f1-8df2-2aa23444e4fa/conversions/f3f51fdf-2c2a-4423-8897-b03cc7430559-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56c4cff8-ff1e-48f1-8df2-2aa23444e4fa/conversions/f3f51fdf-2c2a-4423-8897-b03cc7430559-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56c4cff8-ff1e-48f1-8df2-2aa23444e4fa/conversions/f3f51fdf-2c2a-4423-8897-b03cc7430559-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/56c4cff8-ff1e-48f1-8df2-2aa23444e4fa/conversions/f3f51fdf-2c2a-4423-8897-b03cc7430559-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

European NATO allies are urgently preparing for a radical reduction in the American military presence.

According to Bloomberg, Washington intends to sharply reduce the volume of financial resources, heavy equipment, and personnel previously planned to be deployed to Europe in the event of a full-scale war or global crisis.

According to insiders, European capitals will have to independently find replacements for critical American technologies in the areas of air defense, aerial refueling, strategic transport, and satellite communications.