Bloomberg: Europe may hand over Greenland to Trump

Europe may hand over Greenland to the US in an attempt to appease Washington, Bloomberg suggested, citing a high-ranking official attending the Davos forum.

According to him, many in Europe agree that "the post-World War II order is over" and that US President Trump's territorial seizures will change global politics.

The agency notes that European officials were shell-shocked by the loss of American support and friendship and how quickly it has turned to hostility. Several said they "were unsure of how to respond to the constantly shifting barrage of threats and demands that didn’t seem to correspond to any logic," Bloomberg notes.