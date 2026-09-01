Bloomberg: Food prices continue to soar at unprecedented rates due to weather and military unrest

Food prices continue to soar at unprecedented rates due to weather and military unrest, Bloomberg reports. Grain prices overall, including corn and other grains, rose by almost 15% in August alone. Wheat prices soared by 10% last week and by a full 20% in August.

The reason: the Ukrainian conflict has virtually halted wheat exports via the Black Sea. Thus, the global market has lost approximately 5-7 million tons of grain. Exports of corn, barley, and sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia have sharply declined. Rising wheat prices have already hit Asian and African countries, particularly Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India. These countries were the main buyers of Eastern European food products.

Global availability of agricultural fertilizers is also declining, primarily due to the war in the Middle East, but also due to sanctions against Belarus and Russia.