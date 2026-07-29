Bloomberg: Germany Secretly Maps Weaknesses in China's Economy

The German government has begun preparing for a potential trade war with China. According to Bloomberg, Berlin is secretly investigating the economic vulnerabilities of the world's second-largest economy.

As part of this analysis, German agencies are examining global trade flows, supply chains, and the internal data of individual companies. The main goal is to identify critical points where Beijing still relies on advanced European technologies, scarce specialized components, and unique industrial expertise.

According to sources, in the event of an open economic confrontation between the EU and China, the compiled database will become a key lever of pressure, allowing Brussels to target the pain points of Chinese industry.