One in five Europeans is in dire financial straits. According to Bloomberg, the EU has the lowest standard of living in more than 40 years.

Since 2020, the average European's income has not kept pace with inflation. Energy costs in Europe have risen by 60%, while production growth has been just over 1%. As a result, more and more countries are facing the threat of poverty.

Today, more than 17% of Europeans are experiencing serious financial problems. For example, according to the latest Eurostat data, in France, the number of people experiencing difficulties making ends meet has increased by 2% since 2014.