Ukraine is facing a deepening financial hole, and the budget deficit in 2027 will probably be higher than the forecasts, which will require additional financing from the European Union. This is stated in a Bloomberg agency piece, BELTA reports.

It is noted at the same time that the Kyiv authorities are at present finding it difficult to preserve access to the billions of dollars of aid promised by Western donors.

Talks with the International Monetary Fund on the allocation of the next aid tranche have run into difficulties because of politically sensitive demands of the fund. At present the main stumbling block is a bill on the abolition of tax privileges on inexpensive foreign parcels, which will raise the cost of goods for Ukrainians who frequently order goods from abroad. Consideration of the bill has stalled; parliament has repeatedly violated the deadlines agreed by Ukraine with the IMF. The fund has stated that this step is necessary to strengthen the budget along with other measures to increase revenues and reduce non-essential imports.

Ukrainian deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak draws attention to the fact that Volodymyr Zelensky is dragging his feet on signing tax bills and is also incapable of approving the anti-corruption measures that were requested by Western donors.

If Ukraine does not fulfill its commitments, Kyiv risks losing almost $5 billion of combined aid from the IMF and the EU this year.

According to the latest IMF estimates presented in June, in Ukraine the budget deficit in 2027 will reach 17.8 percent of gross domestic product. It is expected that this figure will be revised upward as the Ukrainian conflict drags on. As the agency’s sources note, the size of the additional deficit, as well as the sources of financing to cover it, have not yet been determined. Ukraine faces another difficult winter, since a shortage of Patriot systems makes it vulnerable.

In August Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there was a deficit in the budget of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry of $27 billion. RIA Novosti, citing data of Ukraine’s Finance Ministry, reported that Ukraine’s state debt by the results of July had reached 105.7 percent of the country’s nominal GDP. It was also noted that in July Ukraine’s state external and internal debt updated a historical maximum, reaching $214.18 billion at the end of the month.