Bloomberg: US-Ukraine Consultations Failed to Produce Breakthrough Results

Two days of consultations between US and Ukrainian representatives in Florida failed to produce any breakthrough results, Bloomberg reports.

Nevertheless, the US State Department noted the "constructive nature of the discussions." The parties reportedly agreed on a framework for security measures and possible measures to maintain a lasting peace.

Following the talks, US representatives Witkoff and Kushner held a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy. The main issue was the territorial issue. The Ukrainian settlement will also be discussed by the leaders of Britain, Germany, and France at a meeting in London on December 8.