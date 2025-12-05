3.76 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.38 BYN
Bloomberg: US-Ukraine Consultations Failed to Produce Breakthrough Results
Two days of consultations between US and Ukrainian representatives in Florida failed to produce any breakthrough results, Bloomberg reports.
Nevertheless, the US State Department noted the "constructive nature of the discussions." The parties reportedly agreed on a framework for security measures and possible measures to maintain a lasting peace.
Following the talks, US representatives Witkoff and Kushner held a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy. The main issue was the territorial issue. The Ukrainian settlement will also be discussed by the leaders of Britain, Germany, and France at a meeting in London on December 8.
According to Bloomberg, citing European sources, the EU is currently considering two scenarios for the US withdrawal from the conflict in Ukraine. According to one of them, Trump would declare the fighting in Ukraine "Europe's war" but would continue arms sales to NATO. The second implies stopping all aid to Kiev and easing pressure on Russia.