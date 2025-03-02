3.61 BYN
Bloomberg: Vladimir Zelensky is ready to meet again with Donald Trump
Vladimir Zelensky is ready to meet again with US President Donald Trump after their dispute in the White House, Bloomberg writes citing the words of the Ukrainian politician.
"I am convinced that this situation will pass and more important things will be waiting for us next," Zelensky said, adding that he will go to the next meeting with the American leader if he invites him for the sake of constructive dialog and solving real problems and serious issues.
The meeting of US President Donald Trump with Vladimir Zelensky, which eventually turned into a cross-talk, took place in Washington on February 28. According to Fox News, the American leader "threw out" the head of the Kiev regime because of the disrespect shown by him. The signing of a deal on rare earth metals between Washington and Kiev was canceled.