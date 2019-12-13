PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Bloomberg: Up to 400,000 more people may leave Ukraine due to power outages

Winter without light and heat. About 400 thousand Ukrainians will leave the country before the end of the year because of problems with electricity. This was written by Bloomberg agency with reference to the forecast of the National Bank of the country. It will be unrealistic for Ukraine to increase additional capacity before winter, the publication said.

In addition, many citizens still believe that power cuts continue because of the corruption. At the same time, the authorities aggravated the situation by almost doubling electricity tariffs in June, which only increased public resentment. Ukraine regularly applies blackout schedules in all regions due to shortages in the energy system. Exceptions are made for critical infrastructure companies.

