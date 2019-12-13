PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Bloomberg: Amid the threat of recession, Germany's industry "unexpectedly" shrinking

Due to disagreements, the German Cabinet could not agree on the budget for 2024. According to Bild, during numerous meetings, politicians still could not agree on how to fill the budget deficit of 60 billion euros after the high-profile decision of the Federal Constitutional Court. German industry is shrinking "unexpectedly" amid the threat of recession, Bloomberg writes.

