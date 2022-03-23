Militants trying to escape from Mariupol disguised as civilians

The fighting for Mariupol continues. The Azov fighters have settled in the central part of the city, from where they are being ousted. The situation has become completely hopeless for them: calls for help and lifting blockade have been ignored by Kiev. In recent days, militants have been increasingly trying to escape from encirclement by mingling with civilians: hey are being identified by their NAZI tattoos and -- traces of wearing weapons. There are almost comical situations: they often disguise themselves in women's clothes, but you can tell it's a gunman.



