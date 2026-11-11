Bogodel: Talks in Abu Dhabi demonstrate ability to reach agreement, but breakthrough isn't expected

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus, has commented on the trilateral talks held in Abu Dhabi to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Format and Composition of Delegations

According to the expert, the meeting lasted 4.5 hours and was held behind closed doors. "The talks were trilateral," he said (joking about the participants' origins). "On one side, there was the 'Belarusian' delegation (Grynkewich, Kushner, and Witkoff), on the other, the Russian delegation led by Medinsky, and on the third, the 'American' delegation led by Umerov and Arakhamia."

Bogodel noted that the level of mistrust between the Russian and Ukrainian sides remains high, so it's not worth expecting any breakthrough peace agreements. However, the American side called the talks a success. "All the Americans' recent negotiations have been successful," he said.

Economy, Energy, and Humanitarian Agenda

The expert reckons that economic and energy issues have likely come to the forefront, primarily those related to the prospects for resuming gas and oil pipelines. "Even Zelenskyy once said that the most important air defense in Ukraine is the pipelines," he recalled. The humanitarian agenda (prisoner and body exchanges) was also, in his opinion, discussed.

Separately, Bogodel analyzed the composition of the delegations. The Russian delegation included military personnel (General Kostyukov and General Zhigarlovsky) and Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov. On the Ukrainian side, intelligence representatives (Umerov and Skibitsky) were present. The American delegation included General Alexus Grynkewich, Commander-in-Chief of the Allied Forces in Europe. "This means that security aspects and aspects of the new architecture will be discussed," the expert concluded.

Europe Outside the Brackets and Russian as Language of Negotiations

Regarding the absence of Europeans at the negotiating table, Bogodel noted that this does not mean their complete non-participation. Before Kushner and Witkoff's trip to Abu Dhabi, a lengthy meeting was held with the "EU4" (Germany, France, Britain, and Italy), attended by representatives of the European Commission and NATO. "They are still, tacitly, participating in these negotiations," he said.

The expert also commented on the delegations' communication in Russian. "We've become accustomed to the fact that any adequate action on the part of the Ukrainians is now perceived as an anomaly," he noted. However, he emphasized that the switch to Russian is more of a forced step than a sign of a willingness to compromise. "Do these people want to negotiate peace? I'm sure they don't," Bogodel stated.

Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting: Only on Moscow's Terms

He also expressed skepticism about Zelenskyy's statements about his willingness to meet with the Russian leader anywhere in the world. According to the expert, Putin is only prepared for such a meeting on his own terms – either in Moscow or, more likely, in Minsk. "Putin will either meet him triumphantly, or not at all," Andrei Bogodel concluded.