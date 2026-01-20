More than 10 Countries Accept Invitation to Join Board of Peace

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ca7f57a1-5bc2-449c-befd-82b4f59da380/conversions/209d6618-3e23-43b9-ab57-7a7f3382afbb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ca7f57a1-5bc2-449c-befd-82b4f59da380/conversions/209d6618-3e23-43b9-ab57-7a7f3382afbb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ca7f57a1-5bc2-449c-befd-82b4f59da380/conversions/209d6618-3e23-43b9-ab57-7a7f3382afbb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ca7f57a1-5bc2-449c-befd-82b4f59da380/conversions/209d6618-3e23-43b9-ab57-7a7f3382afbb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced his plan to join the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip. Azerbaijan also announced intention to participate in the new organization.

Invitations to join the Board of Peace were previously extended to many foreign leaders, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus, along with Hungary, Canada, the UAE, and Morocco, publicly confirmed their participation.

In total, more than 10 countries accepted the invitation, CBS reported, citing sources. Trump is expected to chair the Board of Peace.