More than 10 Countries Accept Invitation to Join Board of Peace
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced his plan to join the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip. Azerbaijan also announced intention to participate in the new organization.
Invitations to join the Board of Peace were previously extended to many foreign leaders, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus, along with Hungary, Canada, the UAE, and Morocco, publicly confirmed their participation.
In total, more than 10 countries accepted the invitation, CBS reported, citing sources. Trump is expected to chair the Board of Peace.
The signing of the founding documents is scheduled for January 22 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.