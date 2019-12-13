3.43 RUB
More than 1.7 thousand people recognized as victims in case of terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall
More than 1.7 thousand people recognized as victims in the criminal case of the terrorist attack in the Moscow region “Crocus City Hall”. This is reported by RIA Novosti, referring to the court ruling against the four accused in the terrorist attack.
The published ruling says that more than 1.7 thousand people were recognized and questioned as victims, 800 people acted as witnesses. During the investigation of the criminal case, 20 searches were conducted, more than 65 inspections of the scene, as well as appointed more than 650 different forensic examinations, BelTA informs.
The terrorist attack in “Crocus City Hall” took place on March 22. The attackers opened fire on people in the building and set fire to the auditorium. As a result, 145 people were killed.
