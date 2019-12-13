3.41 RUB
More than 2 thousand residents and guests of Narva attend concert "Shores of Victory"
The Russian side organized a concert "Shores of Victory" for Estonians, who are forbidden to celebrate the Victory Day. More than 2 thousand residents of Narva and guests of the city came to the embankment to watch the festive event, which was held in Ivangorod.
Last spring, the authorities of this town specially cut down trees and installed a stage with a screen facing Estonia. The officials explained it by their intention to congratulate the residents of the neighboring country on the bright May 9 Day.
