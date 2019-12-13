PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
More than 700 German companies go bankrupt in October

If the growth of food prices in Lithuania does not stop, it will be higher than the EU average. This was stated to the Lithuanian media by a senior economist of a local bank. It is noted that food and beverage prices in the country increased by 33 % in just one year. This is almost twice as fast as the EU average, where prices increased by 17 %.

People in Germany also have to save money because of high inflation. More than 700 German companies have announced their bankruptcy in October, the Bild newspaper reports. It is specified that credit rates have also increased in the country, which may lead to the bankruptcy of small and large businesses.

