More than $886 billion for military purposes - Biden signs defense budget for 2024

Biden signed a record defense budget for 2024. The document provides for the allocation of more than $886 billion for the profile programs of the departments of defense and energy, the State Department and intelligence services. This is 28 billion more than in 2023.

For military aid to Ukraine, 800 million dollars is envisaged with stricter control over the use of these funds. The budget also provides $11.5 billion for "containing China" in the Indo-Pacific region.

