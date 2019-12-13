PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
More than hundred reindeer wander into Belorusneft-Sibir industrial site

Everyone wants a New Year's miracle - both little ones and adults. The employees of Belorusneft-Sibir received greetings from Santa. They welcomed unexpected guests. More than a hundred reindeer wandered into the industrial site of the oil field. The nomadic animals were friendly and willingly posed for the camera.
Such migration is a frequent occurrence. Overall, the reindeer population in Russian Siberia amounts to around three thousand heads.

