Borrel blames Russia for too cheap grain

Amazing cynicism of the West. The head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrel said that Russia offers developing countries cheap grain to allegedly "make them dependent". This is reported by Reuters with reference to the letter of the politician. Borrel complains that while the world is facing supply disruptions and rising prices, Russia turns to vulnerable countries with bilateral offers to supply grain at reduced prices. According to him, this is happening ostensibly "to create new dependencies." At the same time, the head of European diplomacy noted that the EU has made every effort to ensure that sanctions do not affect the food security of third countries. According to him, "there are no sanctions against Russian exports of food products and fertilizers to third countries".